Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

