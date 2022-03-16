Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 149,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,236. The company has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

