Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 429,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,197. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 116,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

