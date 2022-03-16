Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,593. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

