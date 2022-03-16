Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of PENN opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,859 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $74,709,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.