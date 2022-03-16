Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of PENN opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,859 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $74,709,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

