Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.11). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.39. 672,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 475.61 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.07.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

