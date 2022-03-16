Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 2.9%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.74. 67,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,789,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

