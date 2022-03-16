Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAMR opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

