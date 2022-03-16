Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of BBU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 4,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

