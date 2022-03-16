Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.26

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.26 and last traded at C$32.95, with a volume of 71593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.18%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

