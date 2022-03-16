Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

BIPC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. 14,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,501. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

