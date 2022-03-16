Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

This table compares Brooks Automation and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.37 $110.75 million $1.72 49.31 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.43 $110.61 million N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brooks Automation and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 0 0 2.00

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

Summary

Brooks Automation beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.