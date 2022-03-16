BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

