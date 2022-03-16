BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Acquires $123,400.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BRP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 1,491,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
