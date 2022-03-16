BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Acquires $123,400.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BRP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 1,491,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

