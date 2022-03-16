BRT Apartments’ (BRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,491. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.