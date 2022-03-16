Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

