Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Shares of BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

