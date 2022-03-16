Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.
Shares of BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)
