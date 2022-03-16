BTG (LON:BTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $839.99

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.99 ($10.92) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.92). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.92), with a volume of 271,742 shares.

The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 840 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 839.99.

About BTG

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

