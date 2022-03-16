BTIG Research Boosts International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $25.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 1,037,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $777.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 178,404 shares of company stock worth $3,110,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.