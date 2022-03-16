Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Bumble alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bumble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.