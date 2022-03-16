Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $103.89 and last traded at $104.96. 43,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,436,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.

Specifically, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge by 59.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.