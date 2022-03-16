Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $103.89 and last traded at $104.96. 43,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,436,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.
Specifically, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge by 59.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
