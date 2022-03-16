BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,535. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.