Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $196.34 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

