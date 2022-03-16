BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Trading Down 2.6%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.55. 19,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 922,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 290.1% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

