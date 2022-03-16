C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.12. Approximately 1,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$85.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

