Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

