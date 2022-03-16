Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $497.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $351.83 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

