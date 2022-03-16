Cadence Bank NA Sells 380 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,690,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.59. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

