Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.38

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

CDRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

