Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Shares Down 2.9%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

About Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

