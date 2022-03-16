Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 862,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.