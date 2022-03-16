Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of research firms have commented on CALA. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 402,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.