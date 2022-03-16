Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 11,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

