Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 47,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Callon Petroleum worth $22,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.82. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,038 shares of company stock worth $44,529,456. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.