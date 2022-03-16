Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

CPB opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

