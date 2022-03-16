Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $19,601,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. Camtek’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

