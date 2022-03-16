Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$6.75

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 136,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

