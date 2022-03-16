Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.