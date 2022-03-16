Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,064 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,602,000 after buying an additional 196,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

