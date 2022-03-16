Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.24. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 40,034 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$63.10 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75.

In other Candente Copper news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,000.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

