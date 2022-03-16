Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $3.78. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

