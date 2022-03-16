Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

CANO opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $986,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $21,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

