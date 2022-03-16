Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Shares in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.65% of Ibere Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBER opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

