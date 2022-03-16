Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires Shares of 105,000 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

