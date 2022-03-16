Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Position in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.30% of D and Z Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNZ opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

