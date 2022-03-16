Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.32% of IG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 378,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

IGAC stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

