Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 116,289 Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 116,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Pontem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pontem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Pontem by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 146,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pontem by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pontem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pontem stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Pontem Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

