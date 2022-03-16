Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $1.01 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.43% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 596,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sports Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Akicv Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

