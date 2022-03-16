Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $1.13 Million in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.40% of Aequi Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $960,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 752,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

ARBG stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

