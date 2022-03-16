Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $1.28 Million in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of HPX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in HPX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in HPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. HPX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

